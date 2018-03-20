English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World Sparrow Day: 5 Ways to Save the Twitters Amidst Concrete Jungles
Lack of trees – their natural habitat, lack of food/water, pollution (in all forms), change in agricultural practices, and electromagnetic radiation released by mobile, internet and TV signals are some common reasons that have vanished these little birds from urban India.
A sparrow approaches the feeding-rack made of a plastic bottle in Minsk, March 20, 2005. Long and unusual snowy winter created difficulties for wild animals. (File Photo: Reuters)
World Sparrow Day is celebrated on 20th March every year and puts the spotlight on the tiny-chirpy House Sparrow and other birds. Most of us remember waking up in the dawn to the chirps and tweets of these little birdies, their flocks were ubiquitous in neighborhoods. These little friends of us homosapiens have accompanied us since time unknown. Lack of trees – their natural habitat, lack of food/water, pollution (in all forms), change in agricultural practices, and electromagnetic radiation released by mobile, internet and TV signals are some common reasons that have vanished these little birds from urban India.
In a world where millennials relate ‘Tweet’ in context of a Social Media platform, and those morning and evening tweets are an alien concept, here’s what you can do to save the now not-so-common House Sparrows amidst concrete jungles and control their dwindling population:
1. Leave a bowl of water and some grains to help them quench their thirst and feed themselves.
2. You can figure out lots of pits on your street but no clean water in your locality, a rack of fresh water can be kept on your rooftop to let them bathe and relieve from soaring mercury.
3. Use superior quality fuel in your vehicle to lessen pollution besides minimizing the use of vehicles in your locale.
4. Grow Trees in your locality and push the urban environment towards once again becoming a Green Habitat.
5. Lastly, minimize the use of mobile phones to dwell in a radiation free environment yourself as well as facilitate one for sparrows and other birds.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
