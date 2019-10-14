Take the pledge to vote

World Standards Day 2019: Date, History and Significance

The World Standards Day or International Standards Day is celebrated to raise awareness among regulators, industry and consumers as to the importance of standardization to the global economy.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 14, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
World Standards Day 2019: Date, History and Significance
Workers stand as a crane loads wheat onto a ship at Mundra Port in Gujarat. (File picture)

October 14 is celebrated as the World Standards Day by the members of the IEC, ISO and ITU to pay tributes to the efforts made by thousands of experts worldwide, who develop the voluntary technical agreements that are published as International Standards.

Some of these experts are include standards development organizations such as the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

The World Standards Day or International Standards Day is celebrated to raise awareness among regulators, industry and consumers as to the importance of standardization to the global economy.

World Standards Day 2019: Date and History

October 14 is chosen as the date to celebrate World Standards Day. The date marks the day in the year 1946, when delegates from 25 countries gathered in London for the first time and decided to create an international organization focused on facilitating standardization. While ISO was formed one year later, the first World Standards Day was celebrated in 1970s.

World Standards Day 2019: Significance of the day

The central idea behind celebrating World Standards Day was to set standardization at the international level. This helps in making voluntary standards in everything and anything, including the capability to travel efficiently, having access to cleaner energy and ensuring standard safety and security measures.

