World Statistics Day: Venkaiah Naidu to Release Rs 125 Coin on Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis's Birth Anniversary

According to an official statement, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will unveil the coins as a mark of respect to statistical genius Mahalanobis.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2018, 9:05 AM IST
Vice- President Venkaiah Naidu. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will release a commemorative coin of Rs 125 and circulation coin of Rs 5 denomination on the occasion of Statistics Day and the 125th birth anniversary of P C Mahalanobis on Friday.

According to an official statement, Venkaiah Naidu will unveil the coins as a mark of respect to statistical genius Mahalanobis.

The government in 2007 designated June 29 as Statistics Day in the category of special days to be celebrated every year at the national level.

The Day seeks to create public awareness about the importance of statistics in socio-economic planning and policy formulation and to acknowledge the contribution of Mahalanobis.

The theme for Statistics Day this year is Quality Assurance in Official Statistics '.

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation and Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) will conduct an event on June 29 at Kolkata to celebrate Statistics Day, a ministry statement said.

ISI was set up by Mahalanobis in 1931.


| Edited by: Puja Menon
