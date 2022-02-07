‘World Taken Note of India’s Economic Strides,' PM Modi Talks About ‘New World Order’ in Lok Sabha | Highlights

Responding to a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening said India must emerge as a world leader in the new world order that is surfacing after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister urged Indians to help make the country a global leader in the post-pandemic world. “We are living in a new world order. There has been a new turning point after pandemic. We are being recognized as leaders. India must take on the global leadership role and not underestimate itself in playing the leadership role,” he said.

“The world has taken note of India’s economic strides and that too in the middle of a once in a lifetime global pandemic,” he added.

He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of spreading Covid-19 during the first wave by instilling fear among the migrant workers and playing “ugly politics over the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Modi said the Congress acted irresponsibly, asked labourers from UP, Bihar and other states in Mumbai to return home during the first wave.

“We are firm believers in democracy and we also believe that criticism is an essential part of democracy, But, blind opposition to everything is never the way ahead. The Congress crosses all limits on Covid politics. It tried to spread Covid-19 in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab. The Congress workers distributed tickets to migrant labourers.”

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, too, came under the prime minister’s criticism. “The Delhi government created panic among the migrants during Covid and the Congress pushed migrants into chaos and misery. During the first wave, when people were following lockdowns, guidelines were suggesting that people stay where they are. The Congress workers were standing at the Mumbai station and scaring innocent people,” he said.

Modi accused the Congress of arrogance and said that the party needs to introspect why people are not in favour of it. “The Congress should introspect why people are negating it. Your arrogance refuses to go even after the losses. The mindset of Congress leaders is stuck in 2014. They have no connect with the poor,” he said.

“Nagaland voted for the Congress 24 years ago, Odisha voted for them 27 years ago. You won with full majority in Goa 28 years ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for the Congress. West Bengal voted for Congress in 1972. You take credit for creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you,” he said.

The Congress, Modi said, also criticised the Fit India Movement. “If we are talking about being vocal for local, are we not fulfilling the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi? Why then was our move being mocked by the Opposition? We talked about Yoga and Fit India but that was also mocked by the Opposition,” he said.

The Opposition, Modi said, had said in the Parliament that ‘Make In India’ cannot be successful. “But India’s youth and entrepreneurs have made if possible and the Opposition has become a joke. Make In India’s success is giving you pain, I can understand. Make in India means commissions will end, corruption will end, filling coffers will end. That’ is why it gives them so much pain.”

