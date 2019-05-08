English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World Thalassaemia Day: Theme Reflects Need for Universal Access to Thalassaemia Healthcare
The theme for International Thalassaemia Day 2019 (ITD2019) is 'Universal access to quality thalassaemia healthcare services: Building bridges with and for patients.'
World Thalassaemia Day | The International Thalassaemia Day, celebrated on May 8 every year is a commemoration day in honour of all patients with thalassaemia and their wards who never gave up despite all odds. The day is a further nod to the researchers who are striving to create an improved quality of life for people with thalassaemia across the world. The theme for International Thalassaemia Day 2019 (ITD2019) is “Universal access to quality thalassaemia healthcare services: Building bridges with and for patients.”
Much like other years, Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) will organise 3 online competitions across the globe with regard to a certain theme. The competition will include a video challenge, a photo contest and a story competition. This event will showcase the solidarity with the patient suffering with the disease.
Some of the earlier themes of World Thalassaemia Day included
2018: “Thalassaemia past, present and future: Documenting progress and patients’ needs worldwide”.
2017: “Get connected! Share knowledge and experience and fight for a better tomorrow in thalassemia”.
2016: “Access to Safe & Effective Drugs in Thalassaemia”.
2015: “Enhancing partnership towards patient-centred health systems: good health adds life to years!”
2014: “Economic Recession: Observe – Joint Forces – Safeguard Health”.
What is Thalassemia?
Notably, Thalassemia is an autosomal recessive blood disorder, which gets inherited from parents to the children through genes. It is a blood disorder causes weakening and destruction of the red blood cells affects the formation of haemoglobin in the body and causes mild or severe anaemia.
As of 2013, thalassemia occurs in about 280 million people, with about 439,000 having severe disease. It is most common among people of Italian, Greek, Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African descent.
