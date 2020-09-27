World Tourism Day: Maha CM Inaugurates Boat Club, Grape Park

Mumbai: On World Tourism Day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated a boat club and grape park in Nashik and a complex built in Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai by the state tourism department. He also launched a data bank titled ‘Maharashtra Tourism – Something for Everyone’, which contains information about tourism sites, pilgrim centres, agriculture tourism, UNESCO world heritage sites, airports, hotels, restaurants, resorts etc in the state.

He was speaking at his official residence Varsha during a tourism e-function on Sunday. The CM said he had aerially photographed Maharashtra several times and its beauty was phenomenal and ought to reach the world, adding that the endeavor of his government was to make the state the “number one tourist destination in the country”.

He said it was not just enough developing tourist sites but related infrastructure too has to be developed. State Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said eight crore people visited the country every year and Maharashtra has potential to showcase agri tourism, jungles of Vidarbha and the Konkan coast.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said Nashik is one of the main pilgrim centres of the country and claimed the boat club and grape park would boost tourist footfalls. State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said a plan had been made to boost agri-tourism and informed that the Taj group of hotels was building a tourism centre in Konkan.

He said Chipi airport (in Sindhudurg) and two 5-star hotels will come up soon, and the beach shack policy of the government would also attract tourists. “Caravan tourism and adventure tourism policy is being worked upon. Efforts are on to tie up with forest, water resources departments for eco-tourism, bird observation, trekking, cycling initiatives etc,” he said.

