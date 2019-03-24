LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
On World Tuberculosis Day, PM Modi Says Centre and State Govts Working Together to Make India TB-free by 2025

He said Centre's efforts such as the TB Free India campaign and Ayushman Bharat are improving health standards and providing assistance to TB patients.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: The Centre and the state governments are working together to make India TB-free by 2025, ahead of global target of achieving the goal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday.

In a series of tweets on the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, he said, the government reaffirms its commitment towards ensuring a TB-free society.

"This would greatly benefit the poor. Correct and complete treatment is the key to winning the battle against TB. I also salute the people and organisations strengthening the TB-free movement," he wrote.

The Centre and various state governments are working hard to make India TB-free by 2025, 5 years before the global target of 2030, he asserted.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
