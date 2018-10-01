English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World Vegetarian Day 2018 – Time to Contemplate What We are Eating!
The World Vegetarian Day was first observed in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) and a year later in 1978 it was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union.
World Vegetarian Day 2018 falls today i.e. 1st October 2018 and marks the beginning of the Vegetarian Awareness Month.
Masses today are suffering from lifestyle disorders like diabetes, thyroid, pcos, obesity, etc… apart from life threatening diseases like cancer, heart disease, stroke and so on. A vegetarian diet is at the heart of healing of all such diseases.
Your vulnerability to these ailments decreases substantially when you stay close to the nature, with more vegetables and fruits you include in your daily diet.
Clinically, the risk of diseases spurs exponentially when you are exposed to foodborne pathogens that are highly present in meat.
World Vegetarian Day 2018 is a good point to contemplate on the living conditions of the animals and birds that are always living on the edge of getting slaughtered sooner or later. The bacteria and bugs which are not just omnipresent on the outside, but inside their bodies too, all thanks to the hyper powered, anti-biotic laden feed. No wonder, while consuming eggs and chickens today, the term SuperBugs ironically march pasts our minds.
Economically, the world would be a lesser hungry place and prosperous money-wise if we all turned vegetarian.
Not to miss, ecologically and environmentally, vegetarianism goes a long way in sustaining good living conditions on planet Earth.
