World Water Day 2022: Let's Reaffirm Our Pledge to Save Every Drop of Water, Says PM Modi

On World Water Day today on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his call for saving every drop of water and said it is heartening to see water conversation become a mass movement over the last few years. He also appreciated all individuals and organisations working towards conserving water. “On World Water Day, let’s reaffirm our pledge to save every drop of water. Our nation is undertaking numerous measures like Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for our citizens," Modi said in a tweet.

He added, “Over the last few years, it is heartening to see water conversation become a mass movement, with innovative efforts taking place in all parts of the nation. I would like to appreciate all those individuals and organisations who are working towards saving water." Modi also posted a short video that showed his earlier messages about the importance of water preservation and his government’s efforts in this regard.

Over the last few years, it is heartening to see water conversation become a mass movement, with innovative efforts taking place in all parts of the nation. I would like to appreciate all those individuals and organisations who are working towards saving water.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2022

Sharing a video tweeted by Ministry of jal Shakti, PM Modi tweeted: “Jal Jeevan Mission is proving to be extremely effective in making the lives of mothers and sisters easier. With the participation of the people, the resolve to supply water from house to house will be fulfilled.”

माताओं और बहनों के जीवन को आसान बनाने में जल जीवन मिशन अत्यंत प्रभावी साबित हो रहा है। जन–जन की भागीदारी से घर-घर नल से जल पहुंचाने का संकल्प पूरा होगा। https://t.co/huzRH70p7U— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2022

Also sharing a tweet by MyGovIndia, PM Modi write: “Together, let’s further water conservation and contribute to a sustainable planet. Every drop saved helps our people and enhances our progress.”

Together, let’s further water conservation and contribute to a sustainable planet. Every drop saved helps our people and enhances our progress. https://t.co/NOqIzxinKL— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2022

March 22 is celebrated as World Water Day every year to raise public awareness about the significance of fresh water and sustainable management of this significant resource. Officially the idea of World Water Day was a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly conference on Environmental and Development in Rio De Janeiro in 1992.

It was then that the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution stating that every year, March 22 will be marked as World Water Day starting 1993. And since 1993, this day has continued as an annual event to increase community awareness about understanding the importance of water conservation.

(With inputs from PTI)

