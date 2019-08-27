World Water Week, 25th- 30th August, An Initiative to Provide Water for All.

By 2050, the global demand for water will increase by 50 per cent, primarily in developing countries in Asia and Africa. The food production will also have to be increased by 70 per cent in order to feed the ever-growing population that might top 10 billion people by then.

Therefore, the time to be water-wise is now. At a time when our planet is facing one of its biggest challenges of water scarcity and access to clean water for all, World Water Week comes as a ray of hope for all.

What is World Water Week?

World Water Week, organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) and supported by the United Nations water program, is an annual movement to talk about global water issues. The seminars take place in Stockholm, Sweden and their main aim is to create a world that is water-wise and leave sufficient resources for future generations. They have been doing this for nearly 30 years and this year’s theme is ‘Water For Society: Including All’. It’s a six-day programme comprising 270 sessions, networking and social events that are attended by around 3,300 people from 130 countries across the world.

What Does the Programme Do?

● Tries to link scientific understanding with policies and decision-making to bring out concrete solutions to challenges we are facing with water, environment, sustainability and development.

● Develops partnerships and alliances between organisations and individuals from different fields.

● Highlights research work, practices, policies that have been implemented or are introduced by different people and organisations from different areas of expertise.

● Reviews the implementation of these actions in international processes.

● Award and acknowledge any outstanding work done by people and organisations.

Almost 800 children under the age of five die every day due to the consumption of unclean water. That’s one child every two minutes. Looking at the statistics, the need to step up and find sustainable solutions to the water problem is of prime importance.

This year, India has joined forces with WWW as Network 18 becomes the official and exclusive Indian media partner of World Water Week, 2019. Their nationwide campaign ‘Mission Paani’ will launch at WWW on the August 29 to spread awareness and promote action for water conservation.

Mission Paani, in association with Harpic, is a pan-India campaign to create awareness about the urgent need to save water while highlighting the rapid rate at which we are losing out on this life-saving resource.

