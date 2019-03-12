LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
World Wide Web: Google Doodle Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of WWW

When English scientist Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web (WWW) on March 12, 1989, little did he know that he was about to revolutionalise the world forever. Today's Google Doodle commemorates this moment.

News18.com

March 12, 2019
The Google doodle today celebrates the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web (WWW)
World Wide Web turns 30 today and Google is celebrating this milestone with a special doodle.

When English scientist Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web (WWW) on March 12, 1989, little did he know that he was about to revolutionalise the world forever. He wrote the first web browser in 1990 while employed at CERN near Geneva, Switzerland.

Google said, “This was how Sir Tim Berners-Lee’s boss responded to his proposal titled “Information Management: A Proposal,” submitted on this day in 1989 when the inventor of the World Wide Web was a 33-year-old software engineer.”

The browser was released outside CERN in 1991, first to research institutions, and then to the general public in August 1991.
WWW has been central to the development of the age of information. It is the primary tool people use to interact on the Internet.

WWW is an information space where documents and other web resources are identified by Uniform Resource Locators (URLs) and are accessible via the Internet. WWW resources can be accessed by users via web browsers.

