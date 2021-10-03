World's Largest Tricolour in Khadi at Leh Unique Tribute to Gandhi, Says PM Modi

The display of the world’s largest tricolour in Khadi at Leh is a “unique tribute" to Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and urged people to make the fabric and handicraft products a part of their lives. Modi was reacting to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission’s tweet about the organisation paying tribute to Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Saturday by displaying the world’s largest national flag, which is 225 feet long and 150 feet wide, in Leh.

“This is a unique tribute to respected Bapu, whose passion towards Khadi is widely known. This festive season, do consider making Khadi and handicraft products a part of your lives and strengthen the resolve to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Modi said.

