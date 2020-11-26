World's Most Expensive Handbag is Here Worth USD 70,82,277. Bagwati, is That You?

Those of us who have watched Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara remember how Bagwati aka the €12,000, Hermes Kelly handbag that Arjun buys for Kabir's fiancé. Now, it seems Bagwati has some competition after a luxury Italian accessories brand announced the launch of the most expensive handbag in the world, priced at € 59,49,144.

Bologna-based Boarini Milanesi brand will produce three of the opulent Parva Mea bags, which will take 1,000 hours of work each to make. Founded in Bologna by Carolina Boarini and Matteo Rodolfo Milanesi, the brand is known for custom-made bags.

The handbag that they are now going to produce will be crafted from semi-shiny alligator skin. It will be adorned with 10 white gold butterflies, four of which will also have diamonds and three will be studded with sapphires and rare paraiba tourmalines, totalling over 130 carats. To add another luxurious touch the bag will also feature a diamond pavé clasp.

The design of the bag is very much inspired by the ocean, and the brand intends to donate £711,950 of every bag sold to organisations dedicated to ridding the world's marine environment of plastic, reports DailyMail.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGpbtDsjMIC/?igshid=1d7h759162c9l

Co-founder Matteo Rodolfo Milanesi says the bag is a tribute to his father who he lost when he was a teenager. The design of the bag is inspired by their memories of enjoying the seaside.

Matteo and fellow founder Carolina Boarini decided to produce an accessory that would help raise awareness about oceans and its depleting marine health.

Speaking to DailyMail, Matteo says that recently, he has seen even more plastic in the sea than when he was a child and due to the pandemic and all the gloves and face masks are being carelessly thrown away.

The incident reminded him of his father, who used to dive into the water to collect the plastic bags and bottles floating in the sea and help him wipe the patches of tar that Matteo found on the beach when he was building sand castles off his hands.

Carolina says the choice of stones is also symbolic of the sea, like the blue sapphires representing the depths of the oceans.

While the paraiba tourmaline reminds of the uncontaminated Caribbean seas, and diamonds refer to the transparency of water when it falls in the form of rain.

The brand was established in Italy in 2016, with an emphasis on 'less, but better' contrary to fast fashion. Boarini Milanesi produce fewer items but of a high quality and every bag is made to order exclusively for the client, with their name embossed on the leather.

Emphasising on highest quality possible the inner structure and packaging of bags are made from vegetable tanned leather, wool and cashmere in place of commonly used synthetic fabrics. During the crafting process a client can also meet the craftsman who is manufacturing their bag via live streaming.