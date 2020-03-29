Take the pledge to vote

Worldwide Coronavirus Toll Passes 30,000, Two Thirds in Europe

Italy has the highest number of fatalities with 10,023 deaths, followed by Spain with 5,690.

March 29, 2020
Worldwide Coronavirus Toll Passes 30,000, Two Thirds in Europe
People are pictured outside the Union Gospel Mission Men's Shelter in Pioneer Square, after a confirmed case of COVID-19 at their Riverton Place location led to a 14-day lockdown at all Mission Program sites, according to their website, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 28, 2020.

Paris: More than 30,000 people have died worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic, two-thirds of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Saturday.

In total, 30,003 lives have been lost with 21,334 of those in Europe where Italy has the highest number of fatalities with 10,023 deaths, followed by Spain with 5,690, the tally based on official information sources found.

