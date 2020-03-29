CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
Worldwide Coronavirus Toll Passes 30,000, Two Thirds in Europe
Italy has the highest number of fatalities with 10,023 deaths, followed by Spain with 5,690.
People are pictured outside the Union Gospel Mission Men's Shelter in Pioneer Square, after a confirmed case of COVID-19 at their Riverton Place location led to a 14-day lockdown at all Mission Program sites, according to their website, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Paris: More than 30,000 people have died worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic, two-thirds of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Saturday.
In total, 30,003 lives have been lost with 21,334 of those in Europe where Italy has the highest number of fatalities with 10,023 deaths, followed by Spain with 5,690, the tally based on official information sources found.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wanderlust? Deepika Padukone has the Perfect Weekend Travel Idea During Coronavirus Lockdown
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus' to Return to Doordarshan After Ramayana and Mahabharat
- Kane Williamson's Adorable Doggo Pulling off a Stunner in the Slips Will Make Your Day
- Priyanka Chopra on Plans to Start Family With Nick Jonas: It's Something I Definitely Want to Do
- Keep Calm and Watch Ramayan: Memes and Nostalgia Breaking the Internet After Episode 1