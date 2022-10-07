Worried About 4 Cough Syrups WHO Warned Against? Know Formulations, How They Work on A Child's Body

Four cough syrups manufactured by an Indian drugmaker are in the centre of a storm after the World Health Organisation issued an alert, claiming that the deaths of dozens of young children in Africa’s Gambia may be linked to the contaminated drugs.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday announced that the country’s drug regulatory agency, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

Manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the four syrups that raised an alarm were identified as Promethazine Oral Solution BP, Kofexnalin Baby Cough Syrup, MaKoff Baby Cough Syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup.

The Indian government also clarified that the company had licenses only “for export” of these four drugs and the products were not licensed for manufacture and sale in India.

Amid the row, News18.com takes a look at the formulations, the popular brands under which it is sold in India and how they work on a child’s body. It is to be noted that the brands mentioned below are completely safe and have nothing to do with the alleged claims of the WHO.

Promethazine Oral Solution

Promethazine is popularly sold under the brand name ‘Phenergan’ manufactured by Abbott in India.

When the human body is exposed to an allergen such as pollen, it produces a chemical called histamine. Histamines cause watery eyes, runny or blocked nose, sneezing, skin rashes, and itching among other symptoms. Promethazine, an anti-allergic, works by blocking the action of histamine.

The medicine helps to calm down the nervous system by blocking substances in the body that may cause nausea and vomiting.

MaKOFF Baby

The popular brand in this category of cough syrups includes Sun Pharma’s Chericof, Glenmark’s Alex Junior and Ascoril D plus apart from Blue Cross’ TusQ DX.

A combination of three formulations, this syrup is used to relieve dry cough. It works as a decongestant which narrows the small blood vessels, providing relief from congestion or stuffiness in the nose. The medicine contains a cough suppressant that relieves cough by reducing the activity of the cough centre in the brain.

MaGRIP and Cold Syrup

The popular brands in this category of medicines include Zuventus Maxtra P, Solvin Cold, and Sumo Cold among others.

It is another anti-allergic medicine which includes paracetamol as well to reduce fever and relieve body pain. The drug works by blocking the release of certain chemical messengers in the brain which are responsible for causing fever and body aches.

Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup

Some of the popular medicines in this category include Bliskof, Neodril, Leradil and Avicof.

A combination of four formulations, the medicine is used to relieve cough. It contains the medication pheniramine, which is anti-allergic, and helps in relieving symptoms such as watery eyes, runny nose and sneezing. It also includes ammonium chloride which is an expectorant and decreases the stickiness of airway secretions such as mucus, helping in their removal from the airways. It also includes sodium citrate which is a mucolytic and works by thinning and loosening mucus.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here