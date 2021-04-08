Worried About Catching a Flight or What to Do During an Emergency? Night Curfew FAQs Answered

As India continue to register record new cases every day, several states have imposed restrictions including night curfews to check the surging infections.

India reported 115,736 new cases on Wednesday while the country is under the grip of second wave. Maharashtra accounts for almost half of the cases as the state on Wednesday recorded 59,907 coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 31,73,261 while 322 fatalities.

States like Maharashtra and Karnataka have imposed fresh restrictions in the state apart from the earlier rules in place, other states like Punjab have expanded the restrictions to the entire state. Delhi too, has imposed fresh restrictions with the recent rise in infections.

Here are the list of states and cities which have imposed restrictions in view of Covid-19:

Maharashtra

The state increased restrictions this week as it announced night curfews and weekend lockdowns in the state. State Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said a night curfew would be in place across the state from 8 pm to 7 am. A complete lockdown will be imposed on the weekends. The guidelines have been put in place till April 30.

Delhi

The Delhi government has also imposed seven hours of night curfew, from 10 PM to 5 AM, with immediate effect for this entire month as an emergency measure in view of rising cases. People will require a soft or hard copy of the e-pass to travel during curfew hours. The e-pass can be obtained from the Delhi government website www.delhi.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government yesterday announced the imposition of night curfew in all urban areas of the state from April 8 and also decided to operate the government offices for five days every week for the next three months. The government also announced a lockdown in urban areas of all districts on every Sunday till further orders, and a lockdown in the entire Chhindwara district for the next seven days beginning from 8 pm on Thursday.

Punjab

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced extension of night curfew to the entire state and a ban on political gatherings till April 30. The chief minister said night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, which was till now imposed in 12 districts, will be extended to all 22 districts of the state. As part of the fresh curbs, the number of people who can attend funerals and weddings has been reduced to 50 people indoors and 100 for outdoors. Wearing masks has been made mandatory for all government employees while in office, an official statement said here while detailing the fresh set of restrictions imposed as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to remain high in the state.

Gujarat

Gujarat government have announced a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 20 cities in the state, which will come into force from Wednesday, till April 30. Earlier, the curfew was in force from 9 pm to 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot cities in Gujarat. The government has also banned political or social gatherings till April 30 and reduced the number of guests who can attend a marriage ceremony.

Odisha

Odisha government has imposed night curfew in 10 districts of the state from 10 pm to 5 am in Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts. All activities except essential services are prohibited during the night curfew period and violation of the order will invite punishment under the law.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan government imposed a night curfew and ordered the closure of multiplexes, gymnasiums besides suspending Classes 1 to 9 at schools from April 5 to 19. The government also restricted the number of people at social gatherings to a maximum of 100. College classes, except for final-year students, will remain suspended during the period but students can take their practical exams with prior permission. Nursing and medical colleges will remain functional as earlier.

Metro Cities Under Restrictions

• Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi: Night curfew will be imposed under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation from Thursday till April 16. There will be exemption on ferrying essential items and there will be no ban on movement of goods vehicles, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said in a statement on Wednesday. Similar orders have also been imposed in Varanasi and Kanpur.

• Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration decided on Tuesday to impose curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the wake of the soaring coronavirus cases in the city. The night curfew will be implemented from Wednesday.

• Bengaluru: Bengaluru police Commissioner Kamal Pant has prohibited rallies, demonstrations, public gathering, functions and group prayers. The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has imposed restrictions for public safety and health such as wearing facemasks, physical distancing and hand hygiene. The Commissioner said pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants should not have visitors more than 50 per cent seating capacity.

How to Get E-pass in Delhi

In Delhi, people are required to carry a soft or hard copy of the e-pass to travel during curfew hours. The e-pass can be obtained from the Delhi government website — www.delhi.gov.in. Authorities across districts received over 73,000 applications for e-passes, of which only 1,271 were approved.

Exemption Rules in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, only essential services including medical services and transportation will be allowed. will be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays. Meanwhile, restaurants will be permitted to operate only for take-away and parcel services. Autos, taxis and buses will run will 50% capacity.

Delhi Metro Issues New Travel Rule

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said commuters, who do not fall under essential category, would not be allowed to use the services during the night curfew and advised them to complete their journey before 10 pm. The order said that the entry in Metro from 10pm to 5am will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in essential category as per govt order, after verification of their valid IDs by DMRC/CISF personnel.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here