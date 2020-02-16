Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Worried About 'Hatred Inculcated in Society Over Anti-CAA Protests, Says Tushar Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson alleged CAA was the first official act of the government which was discriminatory and went against the spirit of the Constitution and the NRC and the NPR were the real danger.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 10:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Worried About 'Hatred Inculcated in Society Over Anti-CAA Protests, Says Tushar Gandhi
File photo of Tushar Gandhi.

Chennai: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Sunday claimed the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens were "real danger" and would lead to the poor bearing the brunt.

Participating in an event organised by the People's Platform Against Fascism here, he also said those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NPR and NRC had been painted as Muslims" and people must be worried about the amount of "hatred that has been inculcated in the society."

He alleged CAA was the first official act of the government which was discriminatory and went against the spirit of the Constitution and the NRC and the NPR were the real danger.

"The rich will not be affected. the poor in our cities and the poor in the villages are the ones who are going to face the brunt of the promulgation of those two procedures which

government is so keen to implement," he said.

The rural poor and uneducated masses would be made to run from pillar to post just to satisfy the government official who would decide their Constitutional right, he claimed.

Without naming anyone, he said: "Look at how subtly they have divided us. Without making any attempt they have turned the CAA, NRC protests into us versus them.

"They have turned (the protests) into a Hindu versus Muslim. They have managed to convey to the people of India that the agitating people are Muslims", he said.

Alleging that people's mind had been poisoned, he said "that is something we should be worried and that is something we should resist and fight against".

On the continuing protests against CAA, NRC and the NPR, he said the country still lived in its villages and any 'revolution' that has to succeed must transcend the cities and go to the villages.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram