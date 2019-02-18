English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Worried About Husband's Safety in Kashmir, Army Jawan's Wife Kills Self
Meenakshi Jethwa (22) had become worried about her husband Bhupendrasinh's safety especially in the wake of the attack on a CRPF convoy earlier last week, police said.
Representative image.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: The wife of an Army jawan allegedly committed suicide in Gujarat's Devbhoomi Dwarka district as she had become anxious about his safety, the police said Monday.
Meenakshi Jethwa (22) had become worried about her husband Bhupendrasinh's safety especially in the wake of the attack on a CRPF convoy earlier last week, they said. She was found to have hanged herself from the ceiling of her house in Khambhaliya town Saturday.
Her husband, posted at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, was visiting home on leave when the incident took place. The couple had got married only two years ago. Meenakshi did not want him to return to Kashmir, said a local police official.
Jethwa had told his wife about how he once narrowly escaped an avalanche while on duty. This, in addition to the February 14 attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, made her all the more apprehensive, the police official said.
"As the date of his departure neared, she got depressed and hanged herself," the police official said, adding that further probe was underway.
Meenakshi Jethwa (22) had become worried about her husband Bhupendrasinh's safety especially in the wake of the attack on a CRPF convoy earlier last week, they said. She was found to have hanged herself from the ceiling of her house in Khambhaliya town Saturday.
Her husband, posted at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, was visiting home on leave when the incident took place. The couple had got married only two years ago. Meenakshi did not want him to return to Kashmir, said a local police official.
Jethwa had told his wife about how he once narrowly escaped an avalanche while on duty. This, in addition to the February 14 attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, made her all the more apprehensive, the police official said.
"As the date of his departure neared, she got depressed and hanged herself," the police official said, adding that further probe was underway.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Most Revealing Gown From Designer Thierry Mugler's 98' Collection
- Kartik Aaryan was Offered Rs 10 Crore for a Film Post Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety but He Turned It Down
- Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 5 Lakh
- Perks for Oscars 2019 Nominees: Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger
- Australian Couple Grows Human-Sized Cabbage After 9 Months of Hard Work, Eats Coleslaw for Two Weeks
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results