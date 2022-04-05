Worried About the Highly Transmissible Covid Mutant Strain XE? Here Are 10 Symptoms to Watch Out for

Even as the world was letting down its guard and preparing for a life possibly free from Covid-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week notified of the second recombinant virus XE, which is a combination strain of two sub-variants of the Omicron strain, i.e. the BA.1 and the BA.2. Though the severity of the infections caused by the strain is yet to be understood, the WHO has already notified that it is 10 times more transmissible than BA.2 and hence, now is not the time to take things easy.

What is XE recombinant virus?

XE is a recombinant virus notified by the World Health Organisation. It is a combination virus of Omicron BA.1 and Omicron BA.2. Recently, a UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) study recently revealed that currently as many are 3 hybrid COVID variants are circulating. The two different combinations of Delta and BA.1 are XD and XF. The third is XE.

Symptoms to be aware of

Symptoms and severity of the Covid-19 virus change from person to person, depending on vaccination status and immunity from previous infections. Some of the symptoms to watch out for include - fever, sore throat, scratchy throat, cough and cold, skin irritation and discoloration, gastrointestinal distress etc. Some of the symptoms of severe diseases are heart ailment, palpitation, and sometimes the virus can also cause severe nerve diseases.

What has WHO said?

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in its latest update that the XE recombinant was first detected in the UK on January 19 and more than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since then. “Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10% as compared to BA.2. However, this finding requires further confirmation," it said.

The Geneva-based UN health agency said that XE belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, may be reported.

What’s the situation in India?

While India is reporting less cases of Covid-19 after the onset of the third wave led by the Omicron variant, experts warn that it still may not be time to let down guard.

As Delhi and Maharashtra lifted the mask mandate, experts didn’t seem to be in favour of the move. Dr Arun Gupta, president of the Delhi Medical Council, told the Times of India: “The pandemic is still on. Many countries, for example the US, UK, China and Hong Kong, are reporting significant surge in cases. There is no guarantee that India will not face the same again. That’s why I think the Covid protocols should continue until we have a sustained drop in new cases for at least a year.”

Rakesh Mishra, Director of the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), told ANI, “The new mutant XE emerged for the first time in mid-January, but I believe there is no need to panic. So far, only 600 cases have been reported worldwide. But we must keep a close eye on it."

