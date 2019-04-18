English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Worried About Your Jet Airways Flight Refund? Here is What You Can do
The Jet Airways’ website says that although its flight schedule has been impacted due to “operational reasons,” it would “like to assure you that our customer support teams are working 24x7 to ensure that our guests are re-accommodated on to alternate flights or provided with a full refund.”
Cash-strapped Jet Airways has decided to temporarily suspend operations and the troubles of India’s first private airline seem to be far from over with lenders refusing to come to its rescue with a bailout. But there is some good news for panic-stricken customers who were left wondering if they would get a refund for flights they had booked in advance.
Here is how you can initiate the refund process:
• Visit the website of Jet Airways and go to the Disruption Assistance page: https://www.jetairways.com/information/disruption-assistance.aspx
• Fill up the Original Booking Details form with your full name, route, PNR or Booking Reference, Ticket Number, Travel Date, contact and other details and hit submit.
• In case of tickets booked with a travel agent/portal, you can connect with them directly regarding your refund or visit Jet Airways’ Airport/City Ticketing Office ( List here: https://www.jetairways.com/information/Images/our-offices.pdf)
• Once your request is processed, the refund will be credited in your account within “7–10 working days.”
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken note of the situation and assured to tackle complaints.
“Any passenger complaints or issues should be promptly reported to the AirSewa portal or on its mobile app. We will follow up immediately. Our overriding priority remains the safety, convenience and affordability of our Aviation system. We are assisting airlines and airports to bring in capacity rapidly to ensure that fares remain stable and competitive,” it said on Twitter.
