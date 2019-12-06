Take the pledge to vote

Worrisome That People Have Lost Faith in Justice System, Says Arvind Kejriwal on Hyderabad Encounter

All the four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman Hyderabad veterinarian last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning.

Updated:December 6, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said while the people of the country are rejoicing the encounter deaths of the four accused in the gang rape and murder case of the Hyderabad veterinarian, it is also worrisome that they have lost faith in the justice system.

"The rape cases that have come to light of late, people are in anger whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad, so people are expressing happiness over the encounter.

"It is also something to be worried about, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen criminal justice system," he told reporters.

All the four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman Hyderabad veterinarian last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning.

