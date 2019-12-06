Worrisome That People Have Lost Faith in Justice System, Says Arvind Kejriwal on Hyderabad Encounter
All the four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman Hyderabad veterinarian last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said while the people of the country are rejoicing the encounter deaths of the four accused in the gang rape and murder case of the Hyderabad veterinarian, it is also worrisome that they have lost faith in the justice system.
"The rape cases that have come to light of late, people are in anger whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad, so people are expressing happiness over the encounter.
"It is also something to be worried about, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen criminal justice system," he told reporters.
All the four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman Hyderabad veterinarian last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube Rewind 2019 Seems to Have Outdone Itself in Being Bad, 'Lazy, and Low Budget'
- India vs West Indies | Our Responsibility is to Support Rishabh Pant: Virat Kohli
- Uber Apologises for Viral Photo of Separate Bathrooms for Employees and Drivers in US Office
- Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: All The New Prepaid Plans Compared
- Is Your Apple iPhone 11 Pro Logging Location Data When You Tell it Not to? Actually, No