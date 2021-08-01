Worst-Hit Districts in Second Wave of Covid-19 May be Partially Spared in Third Wave, Says ICMR: Report

According to the latest ICMR study, much to the respite of places like Delhi and Mumbai, districts that were severely impacted by the second wave may not see an equally intense third wave.

A report by Times of India stated that experts from the top science body said states should conduct district-level heterogeneity assessments — that include variations in spread and population — to plan public health measures based on local data.

Meanwhile, health experts have warned that as long as SARS-Cov-2 is around us and new cases are being reported in India the possibility of a new wave cannot be ruled out. However, the timing and intensity of the third wave will depend on four factors—Vaccination, Covid-appropriate behaviour, variant and infection rates.

The number of Coronavirus patients is surging once again in many countries. It is also important to note that in many countries, people who have received both doses are also getting infected. Along with this, the biggest danger that lurks at this time is the possibility of a third wave. Health experts and the Central government believe that the coming three months are very crucial.

Decoding various questions related to Covid-19, Physician and Epidemiologist (Public Policy and Health System Specialist) Dr Chandrakant Laharia informed about the factors that are important for the third wave of the Coronavirus, which if taken care of can prevent the third wave.

Dr Laharia opined that if we all follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour then the third wave can be avoided. An expedited vaccination drive can help in avoiding the Covid-19 third wave.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 46.72 crore, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. On the 197th day of the countrywide vaccination drive, a total of 53,72,302 vaccine doses were administered — 38,22,241 beneficiaries vaccinated for the first dose and 15,50,061 for the second dose — according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

