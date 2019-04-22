Worth Earth Day 2019: Celebrate Nature and Environment with These Quotes

Our planet Earth has its own day of celebration. Worth Earth Day, which is celebrated on April 22 every year, marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. This day is celebrated each year to remind us about the need to protect and safeguard our environment so that we can make this planet a better place for our future generations.As we celebrate this day once again, let’s take a pause to read a few quotes which talk about the importance of this planet and nature.1. Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s greed. – M K Gandhi2. The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction. – Rachel Carson3. Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better. – Albert Einstein4. Now I see the secret of making the best person: it is to grow in the open air and to eat and sleep with the earth. – Walt Whitman5. Nature always wears the colours of the spirit. – Ralph Waldo Emerson6. When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water. – Benjamin Franklin7. The earth has music for those who listen. – William Shakespeare8. We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children. – Native American Proverb9. On Earth, there is no heaven, but there are pieces of it. – Jules Renard10. The more we pollute the earth, the less we deserve to live on earth! – Mehmet Murat Ildan11. I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use. –Mother Teresa12. Away, away, from men and towns, To the wild wood and the downs, To the silent wilderness, Where the soul need not repress its music. – Percy Bysshe Shelley13. He that plants trees loves others besides himself. – Thomas Fuller14. One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken. – Leo Tolstoy15. Nothing is more beautiful than the loveliness of the woods before sunrise. – George Washington Carver16. You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of a difference you want to make. – Jane Goodall