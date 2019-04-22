Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Worth Earth Day 2019: Celebrate Nature and Environment with These Quotes

Worth Earth Day, which is celebrated on April 22 every year, marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2019, 8:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Worth Earth Day 2019: Celebrate Nature and Environment with These Quotes
(Representative image/Getty Images)
Loading...
World Earth Day | Our planet Earth has its own day of celebration. Worth Earth Day, which is celebrated on April 22 every year, marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. This day is celebrated each year to remind us about the need to protect and safeguard our environment so that we can make this planet a better place for our future generations.

As we celebrate this day once again, let’s take a pause to read a few quotes which talk about the importance of this planet and nature.

1. Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s greed. – M K Gandhi

2. The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction. – Rachel Carson

3. Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better. – Albert Einstein

4. Now I see the secret of making the best person: it is to grow in the open air and to eat and sleep with the earth. – Walt Whitman

5. Nature always wears the colours of the spirit. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

6. When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water. – Benjamin Franklin

7. The earth has music for those who listen. – William Shakespeare

8. We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children. – Native American Proverb

9. On Earth, there is no heaven, but there are pieces of it. – Jules Renard

10. The more we pollute the earth, the less we deserve to live on earth! – Mehmet Murat Ildan

11. I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use. –Mother Teresa

12. Away, away, from men and towns, To the wild wood and the downs, To the silent wilderness, Where the soul need not repress its music. – Percy Bysshe Shelley

13. He that plants trees loves others besides himself. – Thomas Fuller

14. One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken. – Leo Tolstoy

15. Nothing is more beautiful than the loveliness of the woods before sunrise. – George Washington Carver

16. You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of a difference you want to make. – Jane Goodall
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram