'Would Have Killed Rapist Had I the Power': BJP's Kanpur MP Calls for Stern Action Against Sex Offenders
Addressing a public function here, Pachauri said it is one thing to let off those committing petty crimes and violating traffic rules, but "quite another" to take heinous crimes lightly.
File photo of Satyadev Pachauri.
Kanpur (UP): Terming rapes of underage girls as "inhuman acts", BJP's new Kanpur MP Satyadev Pachauri Wednesday said had he the power to punish, he would have killed rapists.
"I will ask police to let off those caught violating traffic rules but would never ask them to let off those committing murders," he added.
The Kanpur MP also vouched for the prompt administration and stern treatment of criminals under the BJP government.
"Every police officer is performing his duty honestly. DMs (district magistrates), SSPs (senior superintendents), IGs (inspector generals) and DG (director general of police) are all doing their best," he said.
"Now that the BJP government is in power, these things are taken seriously and criminals are dealt with iron hands," he added.
"It is difficult for the officers to work properly under uncooperative and negative governments but in the BJP's government everything runs smoothly," he claimed.
