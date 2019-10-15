'Would Hurt and Draw New Line of Division': Akhal Takht's Chief Priest Calls for Ban on RSS
The chief priest of the highest Sikh temporal seat, Giani Harpreet Singh, slammed remarks made by RSS leaders that he said are not in the interest of the nation.
File photo of Akhal Takht's chief priest Giani Harpreet Singh. (Image : Youtube)
New Delhi: The chief priest of the highest Sikh temporal seat, the Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh, said on Monday that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh should be banned because of its "divisive" work.
"RSS should be banned. The remarks by RSS leaders are not in the interest of the nation. It would hurt and draw a new line of division in the country and destroy it," he was quoted as saying by several reports. To a question about RSS' support to the Modi government, Giani Harpreet said that it is not in the country's interest and would hurt the country.
His comments come after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that "Bharat is a Hindu Rashtra". "The vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation, social identity of all of us, and the identity of the country's nature, are clear, well-thought-of and firm that Bharat is Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra," Bhagwat had said.
The comment was also criticised by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal, who termed it as highly objectionable. According to a report in news outlet The Hindu, Longowal had said that the Constitution gave all its citizens religous freedom, however, Bhagwat was intentionally trying to impose the "Hindu Rashtra" agenda by ignoring it.
