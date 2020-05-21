INDIA

Wresting World and WWE Fans Mourn Tragic Death of Shad Gaspard

Shad Gaspard (Photo Credit: WWE)

Shad Gaspard (Photo Credit: WWE)

The 39-year-old Shad Gaspard passed away in a tragic sequence of events.

WWE has lost one of its finest gems as former star Shad Gaspard passed away recently in a tragic sequence of events. The 39-year-old, on May 17, was swimming with his friends and son when the tragic incident took place.

The ripe current on the Venice beach took both him and his son out to sea. While Gaspard asks the lifeguard to save his 10-year-old, the former wrestler went missing soon after.

A body washed up on the shore on Wednesday and the officials have now confirmed it to be no one else than Gaspard. The incident has shocked the wrestling world, with players as well associations paying tribute to the ex-wrestler.

The WWE Twitter page shared the news of the tragic death with the fans.

Actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson has expressed his grief and condolences to his family. "My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard's wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one. Great guy," wrote The Rock.

Triple H also joined the wrestling world in remembering "Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father".

Sami Zayn mourned the untimely passing of the ex-wrestler.

JTG shared a video, lighting candles for Shad Gaspard.

Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Renee Young and many others joined in paying heartfelt tribute to their friend and a colleague.

People couldn't stop praising for his selfless service, even in the last moments, when he asked the lifeguards to save his son before him.


