English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wrestler-turned-smuggler Jagdish Bhola Held Guilty in Multi-crore Drug Racket Case
The former Punjab DSP and Arjuna awardee was held guilty in three of the seven cases registered against him in 2013 and was acquitted in four.
He was then arrested in 2013 for smuggling pseudoephedrine, a synthetic drug, from India to various parts of the world.
Loading...
Chandigarh: A special CBI court in Mohali held Arjuna Award-winning international wrestler-turned-smuggler Jagdish Singh Bhola guilty in a multi-crore drug scam on Wednesday.
Bhola was held guilty in three of the seven cases registered against him in 2013 and was acquitted in four.
“He was convicted in FIR no. 45, 56 and 69, while he was let free in FIR no. 42, 50, 92 and 69 (registered in Mandi Gobindgarh),” said his advocate Gopal Singh Nahal.
Besides Bhola, accused Davinder Happy, Basawa Singh, Gurjeet Gaba, Sukhjeet Singh, Rakesh, Sachin Sardana, Davinder Behl and Davinder Kant Sharma have also been held guilty.
Bhola was dismissed from his job as DSP, Punjab Police, after poppy husk was recovered from him in 2004. He was then arrested in 2013 for smuggling pseudoephedrine, a synthetic drug, from India to various parts of the world.
Investigations further revealed Bhola had amassed properties worth crores, despite being out of service for nearly a decade. This brought him under the scanner and resulted in the unearthing of the Rs 6,000-crore international synthetic drug smuggling racket.
Subsequently, many arrests were made and cases were registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also probed the cases after the Foreign Exchange Management Act was invoked.
The case soon turned into a high-profile scam after names of many Punjab politicians had also cropped up, including former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur, his son Damanvir Phillaur and former chief parliamentary secretary Avinash Chander, who are also facing trial.
Jalandhar Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia have also appeared before the ED for interrogation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Bhola was held guilty in three of the seven cases registered against him in 2013 and was acquitted in four.
“He was convicted in FIR no. 45, 56 and 69, while he was let free in FIR no. 42, 50, 92 and 69 (registered in Mandi Gobindgarh),” said his advocate Gopal Singh Nahal.
Besides Bhola, accused Davinder Happy, Basawa Singh, Gurjeet Gaba, Sukhjeet Singh, Rakesh, Sachin Sardana, Davinder Behl and Davinder Kant Sharma have also been held guilty.
Bhola was dismissed from his job as DSP, Punjab Police, after poppy husk was recovered from him in 2004. He was then arrested in 2013 for smuggling pseudoephedrine, a synthetic drug, from India to various parts of the world.
Investigations further revealed Bhola had amassed properties worth crores, despite being out of service for nearly a decade. This brought him under the scanner and resulted in the unearthing of the Rs 6,000-crore international synthetic drug smuggling racket.
Subsequently, many arrests were made and cases were registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also probed the cases after the Foreign Exchange Management Act was invoked.
The case soon turned into a high-profile scam after names of many Punjab politicians had also cropped up, including former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur, his son Damanvir Phillaur and former chief parliamentary secretary Avinash Chander, who are also facing trial.
Jalandhar Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia have also appeared before the ED for interrogation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Backed Myself to Hit a Six After Refusing Single: Karthik
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results