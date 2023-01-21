Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Agitation Called Off After WFI Chief Asked to Step Aside, Govt to Probe Sexual Harassment Allegations

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 08:13 IST
New Delhi, India
Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to step aside from the post in light of sexual harassment allegations leveled against him by prominent wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat.
Protests being held at Delhi’s Jantar Manter were called off late on Friday night after getting assurances from the government that their grievances would be addressed. According to reports, the government will form an oversight committee to probe the matter. Read More
The decision to from the 7-member panel was taken during the IOA’s emergency Executive Council meeting, which was attended by the likes of Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar, along with IOA president PT Usha and joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey.
Taking cognisance of allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Indian Olympic Association on Friday formed a seven-member committee, headed by M C Mary Kom, to probe the charges.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday formed a seven-member committee, to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The members of the committe are Mary Kom, Dola Banerjee, Alaknanda Ashok, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sahdev Yadav and two advocates — Talish Ray and Shlok Chandra.
Members of Chandigarh Youth Congress on Friday took out a candle march in support of wrestlers protesting against WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging sexual harassment. The march was taken out at Sukhna Lake and members demanded an immediate investigation in the matter. Youth Congress leader Manoj Lubana said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi must say something on this matter.”
The government decided to form an oversight committee which will investigate the allegations of sexual harassment of women wresters by the WFI president. The committee, members of which will be named on Saturday, will also oversee the day-to-day affairs of the federation. The committee will submit its report in one month’s time.
#WFI Chief #BrijBhushanSharanSingh to step down
IOA probe panel member @DuttYogi speaks to @Zakka_Jacob #WrestlersProtest | @aayeshavarma pic.twitter.com/864A3PCmHH
— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 21, 2023
The wrestlers on Friday reached out to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) demanding a probe. A written application was sent to IOA president PT Usha, alleging financial misappropriation of funds on part of the WFI. The letter also claimed that the coaches and sports science staff at the national camp are “absolutely incompetent”.
Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to step aside from the post in light of sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by prominent wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat.
Protests being held at Delhi’s Jantar Manter were called off late on Friday night after getting assurances from the government that their grievances would be addressed. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met wrestlers Barjang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya. A breakthrough was achieved during a marathon second round of talks with Thakur.
The committee, members of which will be named on Saturday, will also oversee the day-to-day affairs of the federation. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the committee will submit its report in a month’s time.
The wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, decided to end their protest after a breakthrough was achieved during a marathon second round of talks with Thakur.
Talking to media, Bajrang Punia said they never wanted to take the protest route but they were “pushed to limit”, a PTI report said.
“The protest is over. We did not want to sit on dharna but ‘paani sar se ooper chala gaya tha’. The government has assured us safety and security, we have been threatened by the WFI president in the past also,” the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist said, adding that 2023 was a crucial year for them as the Asian Games and Olympic Qualifiers are approaching.
The wrestlers had earlier in the day said that they would lodge multiple FIRs against the WFI chief, but did not do so eventually. It can be termed a considerable, if not major, victory for the agitating wrestlers, who had said that they would continue their ‘dharna’ until the WFI president is sacked and the federation is disbanded.
Notably, the wrestlers on Friday reached out to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) demanding a probe.
In their letter, addressed to IOA president PT Usha, the wrestlers alleged financial misappropriation (of funds) on part of the WFI and claimed that the coaches and sports science staff at the national camp are “absolutely incompetent”.
Read all the Latest India News here