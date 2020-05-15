INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Writer Raises Issue of No Food in Mumbai Hospital for Covid-19 Patients, Aaditya Thackeray Intervenes

File photo of Aaditya Thackeray.

File photo of Aaditya Thackeray.

Scriptwriter Vishal Kapoor took to Twitter and said the cook at Sanjeevani Hospital in Malad, where his uncle was admitted after his COVID-19 diagnosis, had left and hence the patients didn't have any food to eat.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 9:04 PM IST
Share this:

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray had to intervene after a scriptwriter drew his attention towards a city hospital that had run out of food to serve to its patients.

Scriptwriter Vishal Kapoor took to Twitter and said the cook at Sanjeevani Hospital in Malad, where his uncle was admitted after his COVID-19 diagnosis, had left and hence the patients didn't have any food to eat.

"URGENT: My uncle, tested Covid+, is in the ICU at Sanjeevani Hospital Malad East. We were informed that the cook at the hospital has left and the patients haven't got food since yesterday. Request urgent help @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray (sic)," he tweeted.

Taking note of the tweet, Thackeray tagged Shiv Sena corporator Amey Ghole and asked him to look into the matter.

In a follow up tweet, Kapoor, whose writing credits include Marathi horror "Lapachhapi" and TV series "Bombers", said the hospital is "arranging food from a nearby restaurant for the patients."

Ghole said he had spoken to the hospital and learnt there was an issue with the in-house facility but they have now made an alternative arrangements for the same.

"Thank you everyone. Appreciate the prompt response and support @AUThackeray @AmeyGhole @CMOMaharashtra," Kapoor said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading