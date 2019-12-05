Take the pledge to vote

Writing in Air to be a Reality Soon With Kolkata Institute's New Software

Work is also underway for automated exam paper evaluation at Kolkata's Indian Statistical Institute.

Sujit Nath

December 5, 2019
Left-handed writing
Representative Image

Kolkata: Writing in the air is all set to become a reality with Indian Statistical Institute’s new innovation of air writing software. With this software, one can actually write on air with any pen or pencil and the writing will be reflected on the computer/tablet screen.

Head of Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Unit, ISI, Professor Umapada Pal, said, “We have prepared a software through which one can write on air. One has to download the software and then the users need to keep their pen or pencil in front of the computer camera for three-four seconds. This will help the camera to link the pen or pencil with the software and then whatever you will write on air, it will be shown on the screen.”

Terming the software as a revolution, Pal said it also comes with an autocorrect feature for error free writing.

To upgrade the exam evaluation system, Pal said the institute is also coming up with a software that will help evaluate test papers in minimum time. The software will be based on artificial intelligence where students will have to write answers on tablets using a stylus. The answers will automatically get stored on a server from where the evaluation will be done.

“To evaluate exam papers, we have to scan the answer sheets and upload it on the server for automatic evaluation. But, in this fast changing global scenario tablets is going to replace the papers,” Pal said.

He said, “We are working on programming a system which will be able to evaluate both short and essay writing. The system will pick certain words/points in answers. Those who will have all the points and words will be evaluated accordingly. We have collaborated with the University of Technology in Sydney for this automated evaluation software using artificial intelligence.”

