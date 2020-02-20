‘Wrong Feedback or Lying Deliberately?’ AMU Students Slam CM Yogi for Accusing Them of Dec 15 Violence

Aligarh: Students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Thursday condemned the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for blaming the students of violence that broke out in the university on December 15, 2019. Adityanath had on Wednesday claimed that around 15,000 university students hit the roads in large numbers to “burn” Aligarh city.

He made the controversial statement while speaking in the state Assembly. “When violence took place on December 15 in Jamia Milia Islamia, I alerted the Aligarh district administration as 15,000 students came on to roads and wanted to burn down the city. The on-spot police personnel did not enter the campus until they got a written permission from the AMU authorities. Following the attack by students where stones and petrol bombs were hurled, several police officials, including the DIG, were injured in the attack.”

“Even after the brutal attack the on-duty cops didn’t enter the varsity until they received a call from the Vice Chancellor. Later, mild force was used by the cops,” he added.

The students claimed that UP CM has been given a wrong feedback by the officials. “Today, the CM claimed 15,000 students of AMU wanted to burn down the city. I think either he has been given wrong feedback or he is deliberately lying. The students of AMU condemn this statement; it was the students who got hurt during the police action. Some suffered fractures, a few suffered leg and head injuries,” said Faizul Hasan, former president of Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU).

Hasan narrated how some students were dragged out of an ambulance and mercilessly beaten by the cops. “The Rapid Action Force and police had even beaten up a doctor who had come to treat the injured students. The NHRC report also mentions the atrocities done on the students. The matter is in court and next hearing in the matter is due on February 24.”

“A chief minister should not give such statements and must remember that he is the head of the state. He should end his hate or anger against the AMU and speak like a CM and not like a BJP worker,” Hasan added.

The intense clashes had erupted in the varsity on December 15, following a brutal attack on the students of the Jamia University in the national capital. The AMU students have accused the police of being armed with tear gas, entering the campus, barging into hostels, to quell protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Following the clashes, the authorities had to close down the University for the winter break while the hostels were emptied.

