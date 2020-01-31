Take the pledge to vote

Wrong to Be Optimistic about Revival When Debt is Over Rs 60,000 Cr, Says Abhijit Banerjee on Air India

Nobel Prize-winning economist Abhijit Banerjee questioned the relevance of a national carrier, saying many countries, including the United States, do not have one.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:January 31, 2020, 4:49 PM IST
Wrong to Be Optimistic about Revival When Debt is Over Rs 60,000 Cr, Says Abhijit Banerjee on Air India
Abhijit Banerjee, one of the three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, at a news conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, U.S, October 14, 2019. (Reuters photo)

Kolkata: The government should quit trying to revive Air India by seeking to privatise the national carrier, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said days after the Centre invited bids to sell its 100% stake in the debt-ridden airline.

"A lot of bailout theories and stories were experimented with to revive Air India, but it has failed every time," he said. "It would be wrong to be optimistic when the current total debt is more than Rs 60,000 crore."

“I personally feel that if the government doesn't find any takers — the airline should be closed immediately and it should sell the planes and properties to utilise for the development of the poor in our country," he added.

Asked about the relevance of a national carrier, Banerjee said the imperative of having a national carrier is passé now, adding that many countries, like the United States, do not have one.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday released the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM)for the airline's disinvestment.

The deadline for submission of the expression of interest by potential buyers is March 17. As per the preliminary bid document, Air India would also sell its 100% stake in Air India Express and a 50% share in joint venture Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited.

The ministry had made a similar bailout attempt in 2018 (then the proposal was to offload 76% equity share capital), but there were no bidders.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
