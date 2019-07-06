Wrong to Suggest Ramani Posted Tweets to Raise Awareness About Sexual Harassment: MJ Akbar
The former Minister of State for External Affairs told a Delhi court that he was not selective in filing a defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani and did not intend to target her.
File photo of MJ Akbar.
New Delhi: Former Union Minister MJ Akbar on Saturday told a Delhi court that articles and tweets by her were not meant to raise awareness on sexual harassment at the workplace.
During his cross-examination in a defamation case filed by him against Ramani, the former Minister of State for External Affairs told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that he was not selective in filing a defamation suit against Ramani and did not intend to target her.
"It is wrong to suggest that Ramani's disclosures in her tweets and articles were true and made in good faith for public interest," Akbar said. "It is also wrong to suggest that the articles and tweets of Priya Ramani were meant to raise awareness of pervasiveness of the issue of sexual harassment at the workplace," he added.
After concluding Akbar's cross-examination, the court posted the matter for further hearing and for cross-examining other complainant witnesses on July 15.
Akbar, a journalist-turned-politician, has cited seven witnesses to prove his charges against Ramani, who was the first in a long list of female journalists to accuse him of sexual harassment.
