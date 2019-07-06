Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Wrong to Suggest Ramani Posted Tweets to Raise Awareness About Sexual Harassment: MJ Akbar

The former Minister of State for External Affairs told a Delhi court that he was not selective in filing a defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani and did not intend to target her.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wrong to Suggest Ramani Posted Tweets to Raise Awareness About Sexual Harassment: MJ Akbar
File photo of MJ Akbar.
Loading...

New Delhi: Former Union Minister MJ Akbar on Saturday told a Delhi court that articles and tweets by her were not meant to raise awareness on sexual harassment at the workplace.

During his cross-examination in a defamation case filed by him against Ramani, the former Minister of State for External Affairs told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that he was not selective in filing a defamation suit against Ramani and did not intend to target her.

"It is wrong to suggest that Ramani's disclosures in her tweets and articles were true and made in good faith for public interest," Akbar said. "It is also wrong to suggest that the articles and tweets of Priya Ramani were meant to raise awareness of pervasiveness of the issue of sexual harassment at the workplace," he added.

After concluding Akbar's cross-examination, the court posted the matter for further hearing and for cross-examining other complainant witnesses on July 15.

Akbar, a journalist-turned-politician, has cited seven witnesses to prove his charges against Ramani, who was the first in a long list of female journalists to accuse him of sexual harassment.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram