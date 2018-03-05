English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wrongly Diagnosed With Swine Flu, Rajasthan Governor Seeks Inquiry on Govt Hospital
The Rajasthan government should conduct a high-level inquiry on the circumstances that led to the faulty report, the governor said.
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh. (File photo: News18)
Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on Monday sought a high-level inquiry from state government after a faulty report at a hospital diagnosed him with swine flu.
"After being diagnosed with swine flu at state-run SMS Hospital, a fresh test conducted at Apollo Hospital was negative," Singh said in a statement here.
The state government should conduct a high-level inquiry on the circumstances that led to the faulty report, the governor said.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
