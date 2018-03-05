GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Wrongly Diagnosed With Swine Flu, Rajasthan Governor Seeks Inquiry on Govt Hospital

The Rajasthan government should conduct a high-level inquiry on the circumstances that led to the faulty report, the governor said.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2018, 4:11 PM IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh. (File photo: News18)
Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on Monday sought a high-level inquiry from state government after a faulty report at a hospital diagnosed him with swine flu.

"After being diagnosed with swine flu at state-run SMS Hospital, a fresh test conducted at Apollo Hospital was negative," Singh said in a statement here.

The state government should conduct a high-level inquiry on the circumstances that led to the faulty report, the governor said.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
