WSJ Ad Against Indian Ministers, Judiciary Run by Former Devas CEO Accused of Money Laundering: Sources

A full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, key figures in the judiciary and top officials of investigating agencies has led to uproar. The ad alleges that those named “decimated the rule of law by weaponising the institutions of the state to settle scores with political and business rivals, making India unsafe for investors.”

Campaigning against investing in India, the ad says: “We have asked the US government to impose economic and visa sanctions against them under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.”

Those named in the ad include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Antrix Corp Chairman Rakesh Sasibhushan, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Supreme Court judges Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian, Special PC Act Judge Chandra Shekhar, CBI DSP Ashish Pareek, Enforcement Directorate’s Sanjay Kumar Mishra, ED Assistant Director R Rajesh, Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, and ED Deputy Director A Sadiq Mohamed.

While the date of its publications was not immediately clear, sources said the advertisement campaign was allegedly run by Ramachandran Viswanathan, former CEO of Devas, the subject of a money laundering investigation.

“This is not a campaign against Modi government. It is a campaign against the judiciary too… India’s Supreme Court also ruled that Devas was involved in corruption. It is a campaign against India’s sovereignty too,” a government source said.

The Enforcement Directorate had moved a Bengaluru court in June this year to declare Viswanathan a “fugitive economic offender” in connection with the failed 2005 satellite deal with Antrix Corp. The agency had filed the money laundering case in 2015 to probe the alleged Rs 578 crore “wrongful” gain to private multi-media company Devas by Antrix, the commercial arm of ISRO.

The CBI had also registered an FIR against Executive Director of Antrix, KR Sridhara Murthi, MG Chandrasekhar and Vishwanathan of Forge Advisors, Devas Multimedia Private Ltd and unnamed officials of Antrix, ISRO and Department of Space.

The CBI had alleged that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy and the government officials abused their position by favouring Devas by giving it rights for delivery of videos, multi-media and information services to mobile phones using S-Band through GSAT-6 and GSAT-6A satellites and terrestrial systems in India.

