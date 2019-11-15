Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

WTO Says US Not Complying Fully on India Steel Dispute Ruling

In the ruling on Friday, the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body rejected several charges by India but found that the US had 'failed to comply with the recommendations and rulings of the DSB in the original dispute.'

AFP

Updated:November 15, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WTO Says US Not Complying Fully on India Steel Dispute Ruling
A file photo shows a logo pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Reuters)

Geneva: A World Trade Organisation panel ruled on Friday that Washington had failed to fully comply with a five-year-old ruling in a dispute over import duties on Indian steel products.

India first filed its complaint at the WTO in 2012, after Washington imposed duties of nearly 300 per cent on imports of products including carbon-quality steel pipes, after complaining that Indian steel manufacturers were benefitting from unfair subsidies.

The global trade body then ruled in 2014 that the duties constituted a breach of global trade rules, and ordered Washington to bring its practices into line.

But India complained that Washington was failing to comply with that ruling and asked the WTO to weigh in again.

In the ruling on Friday, the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body rejected several charges by India but found that the US had "failed to comply with the recommendations and rulings of the DSB in the original dispute."

"We recommend that the United States bring its measures into conformity with its obligations," the ruling said.

The WTO polices global trade accords in an effort to offer its member economies a level playing field. Its panels can authorise retaliatory trade measures by the wronged party if its rival fails to fall into line.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram