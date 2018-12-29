LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
WW-II Bomb With US Army Markings Found During Dredging Operations in Kolkata

The explosive is likely to be defused with the help of officials from the Ordnance Factory and the port authorities may want to preserve the bomb.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2018, 6:10 PM IST
WW-II bomb found during dredging operations in Kolkata. (Image: Twitter)
Kolkata: A 1,000-pound aerial bomb dating back to the World War-II era has been unearthed at a dock here during routine dredging operations.

The area was cordoned off following the discovery of the bomb on Friday and the police, Navy and the Army duly informed, said Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) Chairman Vinit Kumar.

"The 4.5-metre-long aerial bomb, with US army markings, was located around 2 pm yesterday during dredging operations at Netaji Subhas Dock berth II. Initially, we thought it was a torpedo, but the Navy has confirmed that it is a US-made bomb," he told PTI.

The explosive is likely to be defused with the help of officials from the Ordnance Factory, he added.

KoPT Security Adviser Gautam Chakraborti said the port authority may want to preserve the bomb once it is defused.

The explosive is still lying at the dock, he said, adding that the KoPT is trying to expedite the process of defusing it.

Commodore Suprobho K De, naval officer-in-charge, West Bengal, said the bomb does not pose any risk as it has several security locks affixed to it.

"It is a 450-kg aerial bomb fitted with brackets to attach with fighter planes. There seems to be no threat from the bomb as it has locks affixed to it. Also, aerial bombs have to be dropped from a certain height to make an impact," he explained.

De said there is not much that the Navy can do about the device.

"I hope the KoPT will seek help from the Ordinance Factory, which has expertise in making ammunition. If needed, we may contact Vizag naval base for assistance," De said.

Netaji Subhas Dock, on the east bank of Hooghly river, was extensively used by the US Navy during World War II for its operations.

