WWE Smackdown: Kofi Kingston Goes 'Stone Cold' on Samoa Joe
The stellar athlete reached into the past and brought back something Stone Cold Steve Austin was known for, to send a message across to his rival.
File photo of Kofi Kingston (Source: WWE)
Tuesday night's WWE SmackDown, despite not being as 'explosive' as Monday Night Raw (it would be very difficult to crash through another titantron), saw a number of stellar matches and promos by the WWE superstars. However, what stood out among the rest, and this despite some amazing microphone work by Bobby Lashley and Ali, was Samoa Joe excelling as both an intimidating and tempting heel. However, the person who stole the show was WWE champion Kofi Kingston.
The stellar athlete reached into the past and brought back something Stone Cold Steve Austin was known for, to send a message across to his rival.
.@SamoaJoe just wanted @TrueKofi to shake his hand, but the #WWEChampion had something else in mind. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/86IDtCNbzQ— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2019
It seems that Kingston is invoking his inner rattlesnake to work with a heel on Joe's level as he flipped off his Extreme Rules rival, reminiscent of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and put him down with a Trouble in Paradise.
The segment began with the two facing-off each other in the middle of the ring, where Joe accused Kingston of hustling both his New Day teammates and the WWE universe with his charisma. Joe closed the segment by offering Kingston a handshake that would guarantee the safety of those close to Kingston only for him to flip Joe off before knocking him cold with Trouble in Paradise.
Notably, the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is all set to face challenger Samoa Joe at WWE Extreme Rules less than two weeks away.
Keywords:
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra Wants to Sponsor the 87-Year-Old Cricket Fan Who Stole the Limelight in Ind-Ban Match
- 'Aaram Se': Watch Katrina Kaif Being Boss Lady as She Tells Fan to Click Picture From Distance
- Actor Siddharth Criticises Zaira Wasim, Says 'We Fight to Keep Religion Out of Art and Our Profession'
- Battery Swapping: The Way Forward for Early Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India
- HDFC Bank Warns Customers About Fraudsters Using AnyDesk App: Here is How to Keep Your Money Secure
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s