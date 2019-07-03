WWE Smackdown: Kofi Kingston Goes 'Stone Cold' on Samoa Joe

Tuesday night's WWE SmackDown, despite not being as 'explosive' as Monday Night Raw (it would be very difficult to crash through another titantron), saw a number of stellar matches and promos by the WWE superstars. However, what stood out among the rest, and this despite some amazing microphone work by Bobby Lashley and Ali, was Samoa Joe excelling as both an intimidating and tempting heel. However, the person who stole the show was WWE champion Kofi Kingston.

The stellar athlete reached into the past and brought back something Stone Cold Steve Austin was known for, to send a message across to his rival.

It seems that Kingston is invoking his inner rattlesnake to work with a heel on Joe's level as he flipped off his Extreme Rules rival, reminiscent of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and put him down with a Trouble in Paradise.

The segment began with the two facing-off each other in the middle of the ring, where Joe accused Kingston of hustling both his New Day teammates and the WWE universe with his charisma. Joe closed the segment by offering Kingston a handshake that would guarantee the safety of those close to Kingston only for him to flip Joe off before knocking him cold with Trouble in Paradise.

Notably, the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is all set to face challenger Samoa Joe at WWE Extreme Rules less than two weeks away.

