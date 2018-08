XAT 2019 Notification Out at xatonline.in, Application Process Begins 20 Aug 2018, Exam on 6 Jan 2019

XAT 2019 Notification has been released by the Xaviers School of Management, Jamshedpur on its official website - xatonline.in , as per which, the Xavier Aptitude Test - XAT 2019 is scheduled to be organized on Sunday, 6th January 2019, in online mode from 10am to 1pm. XLRI will begin the XAT 2019 application process from Monday, 20th August 2018, next week.The XAT Score is accepted by more than 150 institutions across the country. Candidates seeking admissions to XLRI and other participating management institutions must apply online on or before 30th November 2018.The candidate must be a graduate to be eligible to apply for XAT 2019; however, candidates appearing in the Final Year of graduation or awaiting its result can also apply provided they are able to furnish their final year result by 10th June 2019.Interested candidates need to fill their choice of institute, fill other details and pay the application fee via debit or credit card. Candidates can check the list of XAT Associate Institutions at the below mentioned url:XAT Registration Fee (without late fee) – Rs.1700/-Candidates applying for XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs.300/- eachXAT Registration Fee (with late fee) – Rs.2000/-Candidates applying for XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs.500/- eachXLRI has removed the essay writing section from the Xavier Aptitude Test, XAT 2019, and the exam will now comprise of the below mentioned sections only:• Verbal and Logical Ability (VA & LR)• Decision Making (DM)• Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)• General Knowledge (GK)