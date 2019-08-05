Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop Launched: Specifications, Price, and More

While we are still waiting for Xiaomi to bring its Mi Notebook Range to India, it has announced a new gaming notebook in its hometown. The 2019 Mi Gaming Laptop was unveiled with starting price of RMB 7,499 Rs 75,000 approx). While the notebook looks similar to last year’s model, the internals have been upgraded including 9th-gen Intel Core processors, a faster refresh rate display and new graphics engines from Nvidia.

The new Mi Gaming Laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display with an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 72 percent color gamut, similar to the last year model. But this time you get a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother gameplay experience. The notebook can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-9750H processor with Turbo Boost 4.1GHz, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

Other features include a four-zone LED-backlit keyboard with a 1.8mm keystroke, a glass touchpad with multiple gesture controls, standard dual-band WI-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x 3W speakers, Dolby Audio, and a 1-megapixel HD webcam. Ports include four USB 3.0, one headphone jack, an ethernet port, an HDMI and a 3-in-1 card reader. The notebook features a 55Whr battery with claimed battery life of 4.5 hours of video playback, 4 hours of video streaming, and 4.5 hours of web browsing, which sounds decent for a gaming notebook.

There are a total of three variants starting with 8GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card selling at RMB 7,499 (Rs 75,000 approx) in China. There are two more variants priced at RMB 8,599 ( Rs 86,000 approx) and RMB 8,999 ( Rs 90,000 approx). These offer more RAM, and the option of an Nvidia RTX 2060.

