Xiaomi Mi TV Range to Finally Get Netflix Support Starting September 17

It has probably taken forever, but the owners of Xiaomi’s Mi TV range will finally be getting the official Netflix app. During the launch of the first wave of Mi TVs in India, Xiaomi mentioned that it was working on getting certifications from Netflix and the app would arrive ‘soon.’ The wait is finally over as Xiaomi has started teasing the arrival of the streaming app.

Xiaomi is expected to make the official announcement on September 17 during its Smarter Living 2020 event. The same event will also witness the launch of various products including the Mi TV 65-inch, Mi Band 4, Mi Water Purifier, and more.

Dropping subtle hints on Twitter, Mi TV India’s official handle writes "Bole toh, game over. We are sure you will enjoy every second of this. Unveiling on 17th September at #SmarterLiving 2020. Are you excited? RT with your favourite dialogue from a Netflix show with #NetflixOnMiTV.”

Bole toh, game over💥We are sure you will enjoy every second of this. Unveiling on 17th September at #SmarterLiving 2020.Are you excited? RT with your favourite dialogue from a Netflix show with #NetflixOnMiTV. pic.twitter.com/q5hdKMHboi — Mi TV India for #MiFans (@MiTVIndia) September 12, 2019

We are expecting that Xiaomi will begin the roll-out Netflix on September 17, the day it is announced. It is possible that it will happen in a phased manner, which means certain models could receive the update first, followed by other variants. Earlier this month Xiaomi started rolling out Android 9 Pie-based update for the Mi TV range starting with the Mi TV 4A PRO and the Mi TV 4C PRO, followed by the other PRO models including the Mi TV 4 PRO and the 4X PRO. It was also confirmed that the Mi TV 4A 32 and Mi TV 4A 43, which were launched in March, are also under beta testing and should soon get updated as well.

