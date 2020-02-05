Xiaomi Teases Next Launch, Could Bring the Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 to India This Month

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is expected to unveil its Redmi 9 series this year. The Redmi 9 will be a successor to the Redmi 8 series which launched late last year. The upcoming series, which is targeted at the entry-level segment, is likely to sport several changes in comparison to its predecessor.

Managing Director of Xiaomi India Manu Kumar Jain tweeted about Redmi’s plans for India in 2020 and said: “Redmi has always been synonymous with POWER.” Jain said that the upcoming 2020 models will offer powerful processors to users. Apart from it, he added that the 2020 line ups will offer “powerful user experience” and “power-packed phones”.

#Redmi has always been synonymous with POWER! Power-packed phones Powerful processors Powerful user experienceI'm excited for the things @RedmiIndia will be bringing in 2020! #Redmi2020#MorePowerToRedmi is almost here. Can you guess what is this? #Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6rDu9QAQ3Q — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 3, 2020

This could mean that the upcoming Redmi 9 will be equipped with a bigger battery in comparison to the 5,000mAh battery of the Redmi 8. Speculations suggest that the Redmi 9 could be equipped with the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, an upgrade for the existing Snapdragon 439 SoC on the Redmi 8. The upcoming device will have a 6.6-inch notched display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In terms of price, the phone is likely to be centered around the Redmi 8 series.

Notably, Jain doesn't specifically talk about the Redmi 9, so it is possible that he is talking about the Redmi Note 9. The Redmi Note 8 was launched in India in October last year powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC and a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the Helio G90T SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery. It is also notable, that last year the company had first launched the Redmi Note 7 in February, followed by the Redmi 7. So we could potentially see a launch this month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.