Yadavs and Rajputs Consume More Liquor Than Other Castes, Says Yogi Minister, Faces Angry Protests

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh was left red-faced when one of its cabinet ministers, Om Prakash Rajbhar, claimed that that people from Yadav and Chauhan communities consume more alcohol than those from any other caste.Rajbhar, who was speaking to the media in Varanasi on Friday, said, “People from Yadav and Rajput communities consume more liquor than any other caste and it is their family business. People from Rajbhar community along with Chauhan, Kumhar, Lohar, consume liquor. If you want to know the pain, ask the mothers, sisters or wives of people who come home drunk."“I have been demanding a liquor ban for the last 15 years,” he added.He further said that a grand protest will be held on May 16 in Varanasi against the sale of liquor and more than 50,000 people are expected to participate in the protest with most of them being women.Meanwhile, members of the Yadav community staged protests against Rajbhar’s controversial remark while some of them hurled tomatoes and eggs at his residence in Hazratganj.Reacting sharply to the allegations made by Yogi’s minister against the Yadav community, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “Why just protest against liquor, there should also be agitation against weed, chillam, taadi, tobacco, opium and arrogance. People consume liquor, not any community.”Known for his controversial remarks, Rajbhar has embarrassed the BJP even recently he said that people might choose someone else over Modi in the next election as nothing great has been done by his government so far.