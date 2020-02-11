Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Yaduraj Choudhary (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Yaduraj Choudhray of congress is Trailing
Live election result status of Yaduraj Choudhary (यदुराज चौधरी) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Ambedkar Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Yaduraj Choudhary has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Yaduraj Choudhary (यदुराज चौधरी) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Ambedkar Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Yaduraj Choudhary has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Yaduraj Choudhary is a Indian National Congress candidate from Ambedkar Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Self Employed. Yaduraj Choudhary's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 40 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 1.5 crore which includes Rs. 87 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 58 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 25.5 lakh of which Rs. 14 lakh is self income. Yaduraj Choudhary's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Ambedkar Nagar are: Ajay Dutt (AAP), Khushiram Chunar (BJP), Yaduraj Choudhary (INC), Satish (BSP), Naresh Kumar Chandaliya (RJAP), Rashmi Raikwar (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Yaduraj Choudhary (INC) in 2020 Ambedkar Nagar elections.
Click here for live election results of Yaduraj Choudhary candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
-
-
-
