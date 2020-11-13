Yama Deepam 2020: Date, Timing and Significance of the Day

People celebrate the auspicious day of Trayodashi Tithi in the Krishna Paksha of Hindu lunar month Kartik as Dhanteras. On this day, devotees revere and worship Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi. This festival is very significant for Hindus as they believe Dhanteras ushers in good health and wealth.

The day is also closely associated with Yama (God of death). Devotees light an oil lamp outside the entrance of their residence to canton away any menace or threat to any of the family members. The tradition of this activity is popularly known as Yama Deepam.

Yama Deepam 2020 date

Dhanteras or Yama Deepam will be observed this year on November 13.

Yama Deepam 2020 Tithi

The Trayodashi Tithi began from 9:30 PM on November 12 and will end on November 13 at 5:59 PM.

Yama Deepam 2020 shubh muhurat

The offering of the lamp, also known as Deepdan for Lord Yama, is performed in the evening. The shubh muhurat for Yama Deepam, this year, begins at 5:28 PM and ends at 5:59 PM on November 13.

Yama Deepam 2020 Significance

As per the sacred books in Hindu mythology, there lived a 16-year-boy centuries ago. He was the son of a King called Hima. The boy was about to die after he was bit by a snake on the fourth night of his wedding. His bride, on learning this, decided to trick Lord Yama. To do so, she lit oil lamps outside the entrance of her house and decorated the neighbourhood with gold coins and precious jewellery. Lord Yama, disguised as a snake, arrived there and was immediately enchanted by the shimmering lights and sparkling jewellery. The bride also chronicled stories to her husband to ruin Lord Yama's mission and to prevent the young groom from falling asleep. In this way, the young bride successfully accomplished in keeping Lord Yama away from getting inside the house. Lord Yama remained engaged admiring the beauty of the lamps and hence, the young boy’s destiny changed.

Rituals are followed with utmost conviction and devotion on this day as the significance attached to a ritual is extremely vital.