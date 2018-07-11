English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Yamraj' Tours Bengaluru Roads for Safety Awareness
In one instance, Yama sat behind a bike rider without helmet to convey the department's message - if you do not follow traffic rules, Yama is right behind you to take away your life.
Yama was joined by a dozen of traffic cops under the Bengaluru East division
Bengaluru: Bengaluru city police are known to have been wooing the millennials with their memes and references to popular series on their social media space. But this time, the city's traffic police travelled backwards in time - they brought in Yama, the Hindu god of death to spread road safety awareness in the city.
Seen on Bengaluru roads on Tuesday, Yama was in his traditional attire, crown and a mace. Since he has come down to the road, he was also wearing a pair of red shoes. While walking around spreading awareness about road safety, he handed over roses to traffic violators.
In one instance, Yama sat behind a bike rider without helmet to convey the department's message - if you do not follow traffic rules, Yama is right behind you to take away your life. Therefore, follow rules, save your life and others'.
Yama was joined by a dozen of traffic cops under the Bengaluru East division. In 2017, the department's creative posters on traffic rules had gone viral.
Also Watch
Seen on Bengaluru roads on Tuesday, Yama was in his traditional attire, crown and a mace. Since he has come down to the road, he was also wearing a pair of red shoes. While walking around spreading awareness about road safety, he handed over roses to traffic violators.
In one instance, Yama sat behind a bike rider without helmet to convey the department's message - if you do not follow traffic rules, Yama is right behind you to take away your life. Therefore, follow rules, save your life and others'.
Yama was joined by a dozen of traffic cops under the Bengaluru East division. In 2017, the department's creative posters on traffic rules had gone viral.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Edwin Van der Sar Backs Belgium to Lift First FIFA World Cup Crown
- Top 3 OnePlus 6 Alternatives: The Best Buys Around Rs 30,000
- The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed
- Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: Here Are The Details
- Shyamoli Sanghi On Being Called Indian Hannah Montana, Need to Experiment With Different Genres And More