'Yamraj' Tours Bengaluru Roads for Safety Awareness

Bengaluru city police are known to have been wooing the millennials with their memes and references to popular series on their social media space. But this time, the city's traffic police travelled backwards in time - they brought in Yama, the Hindu god of death to spread road safety awareness in the city.Seen on Bengaluru roads on Tuesday, Yama was in his traditional attire, crown and a mace. Since he has come down to the road, he was also wearing a pair of red shoes. While walking around spreading awareness about road safety, he handed over roses to traffic violators.In one instance, Yama sat behind a bike rider without helmet to convey the department's message - if you do not follow traffic rules, Yama is right behind you to take away your life. Therefore, follow rules, save your life and others'.Yama was joined by a dozen of traffic cops under the Bengaluru East division. In 2017, the department's creative posters on traffic rules had gone viral.