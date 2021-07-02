Yamuna Authority to Set Up 3 Power Stations for Jewar Airport, Nearby Areas

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is planning to build three power stations in its jurisdiction for 24 hours electricity supply to the nearby commercial as well as residential complexes. YEIDA claims that there will be no electricity shortage for the next 30 years after the setting up of these three power stations. One of the three power stations will be set up in Sector-32 and will be entirely dedicated for the upcoming Jewar airport. The 400 KV station is expected to be up and running within 18 months.

The other two power stations of 200 KV each will be set up in Sector-18 and Sector-24A, and could start their supply in one year. These power stations are being built in view of the rapid development of the area under YEIDA. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a textile park in Noida. YEIDA will allot 150 acres of land for the first textile park of the state in Noida.

According to the Pioneer, more than 150 companies are expected to invest around Rs 8,365 crore to set up their factories in the park. Moreover, five lakh people will be employed through this investment. Once the park gets operational next year, two lakh people will directly get employment, and UP could become the textile hub of north India. UP is presently the third largest state in terms of textile production in India with 13.24 percent of the overall production across the country.

Meanwhile, the state government is also striving to improve the power supply in Greater Noida. According to officials, the administration is planning to set up six substations in the region. One 400 KV, another 220 KV substations are under the works. Four substations of 132 KV load will also be set up in the Greater Noida area. The total cost of these power substations is estimated at around Rs 1,000 crore.

