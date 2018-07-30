English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Yamuna Bridge Shuts Temporarily for Rail Traffic as River Crosses Danger Mark
New Delhi: The Northern Railway (NR) on Monday said the old Yamuna rail bridge has been closed for train traffic since midnight as a precautionary measure after the river crossed the danger-mark.
"At 12.20 a.m., the old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) temporary closed for rail traffic as water level has reached at 205.53 metre mark," an NR official told IANS.
NR spokesperson Nitin Chowdhury also said 27 passenger trains have been cancelled, 14 express trains diverted and also three have been short terminated, among a few others.
On Sunday evening, the order for closing the bridge was issued by the Delhi Police at 8.25 p.m. after the water level reached 205.52 metres.
