1-min read

Yamuna Bridge Shuts Temporarily for Rail Traffic as River Crosses Danger Mark

Nitin Chowdhury also said 27 passenger trains have been cancelled, 14 express trains diverted and also three have been short terminated, among a few others.

IANS

Updated:July 30, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
Yamuna Bridge Shuts Temporarily for Rail Traffic as River Crosses Danger Mark
Nitin Chowdhury also said 27 passenger trains have been cancelled, 14 express trains diverted and also three have been short terminated, among a few others.
New Delhi: The Northern Railway (NR) on Monday said the old Yamuna rail bridge has been closed for train traffic since midnight as a precautionary measure after the river crossed the danger-mark.

"At 12.20 a.m., the old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) temporary closed for rail traffic as water level has reached at 205.53 metre mark," an NR official told IANS.

NR spokesperson Nitin Chowdhury also said 27 passenger trains have been cancelled, 14 express trains diverted and also three have been short terminated, among a few others.

On Sunday evening, the order for closing the bridge was issued by the Delhi Police at 8.25 p.m. after the water level reached 205.52 metres.

