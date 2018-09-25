English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yamuna Flowing Notch Above Danger Mark in Delhi as Haryana Releases Hathnikund Water
Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have witnessed downpours in the last few days due to which the water level in the rivers have increased.
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: The Yamuna river is flowing above the danger level following release of water from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage in the wake of heavy rains and flash floods in parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.
The states have witnessed downpours in the last few days due to which the water level in the rivers have increased.
The warning level mark of the Yamuna is 204 metres and the danger level mark is 204.83 metres.
Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has called an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide the steps to deal with exigencies.
"The water level of river Yamuna at Delhi Railway Bridge at 11 a.m. was 205.12 meters," a Flood and Control Department official told IANS.
"The water is showing a rising trend and is expected to go up as Delhi is witnessing rains and more water is being released every hour from the barrage," he added.
The water discharged from Hathnikund barrage, which provides drinking water to the national capital, normally takes 72 hours to reach the city, he said.
Delhi had witnessed the worst ever floods in 1978 when the river's level touched a record 207.49 meters.
The states have witnessed downpours in the last few days due to which the water level in the rivers have increased.
The warning level mark of the Yamuna is 204 metres and the danger level mark is 204.83 metres.
Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has called an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide the steps to deal with exigencies.
"The water level of river Yamuna at Delhi Railway Bridge at 11 a.m. was 205.12 meters," a Flood and Control Department official told IANS.
"The water is showing a rising trend and is expected to go up as Delhi is witnessing rains and more water is being released every hour from the barrage," he added.
The water discharged from Hathnikund barrage, which provides drinking water to the national capital, normally takes 72 hours to reach the city, he said.
Delhi had witnessed the worst ever floods in 1978 when the river's level touched a record 207.49 meters.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
Monday 24 September , 2018 Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra hanging out with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi in Italy is BFF Goals
- Poor Man's Jack Sparrow: Twitter Makes Fun of Aamir Khan's First Look From Thugs of Hindostan
- Lionel Messi Will Eventually Play for Argentina Again: AFA President
- Baazaar Trailer is Out and Saif Ali Khan Impresses as a Business Tycoon
- Donald Trump’s New U.S. Presidential Limousine is Worth Rs 12 Crore, Spotted for the 1st Time – Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...