Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Yamuna Flows Above Danger Mark But Water Level Constant for Past 6 Hours

Over 15,000 people living in flood-plains have been shifted to tents set up by various government agencies due to the river water inundating low lying areas, officials said.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yamuna Flows Above Danger Mark But Water Level Constant for Past 6 Hours
Yamuna river floods a locality along its banks, following the release of water from the Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Yamuna continued to flow well above the danger mark on Wednesday but Delhi government officials said the water level was constant at 206.60 metres for several hours and was likely to recede. The river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday.

Over 15,000 people living in flood-plains have been shifted to tents set up by various government agencies due to the river water inundating low lying areas, officials said.

"The level of Yamuna at railway bridge was 206.60 metres at 10 am. This water level is constant for the past six hours and expected to recede later on," said an official at the Flood department's control room.

From Hathnikund Barrage 16280 cusec water was released in the river from Haryana side at 10 am, he said. The train traffic over old Yamuna bridge(Lohewala Pul) was temporarily suspended on Tuesday night and several trains were diverted to their destinations, said a Northern Railways spokesperson. In view of the rising level of water, authorities in Delhi have already shut the Lohewala Pul on the Yamuna for traffic.

A government official said of the over 15,000 people moved out of the Yamuna flood-plains, 10,500 have been putting up in 2,300 tents.

In 1978, the water in the river rose to its highest-ever level of 207.49 metres, causing a devastating flood in the national capital. The river flows through six districts of Delhi whose low-lying areas are prone to flooding. The administration has deployed 30 boats to prevent accidental drowning.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram